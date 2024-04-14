Matt Peet provides Willie Isa update as Warriors boss reacts to dominant Challenge Cup triumph

Wigan Warriors dominated a depleted Castleford Tigers side in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup

Isa was stretchered from the field during the opening half of the quarter-final tie with a lower leg injury, requiring oxygen during treatment.

Providing an update on the 35-year-old, Peet could not confirm the precise area of the damage, but commented: “He’ll get an X-ray tonight, but he’s dislocated it and broken it.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every time any player leaves the field on a stretcher and on air, and you see from the players around the tackle as well, I think serious would be a fair comment.”

The Warriors head coach admits he was impressed by his side’s start to the clash at the Mend-A-Hose jungle, racing into an early lead through tries from Liam Marshall (2), Brad O’Neill and Bevan French in the opening 20 minutes.

The 20-time cup winners went on to score a total of 12 tries against a depleted Tigers outfit, with Marshall finishing the game with four alongside further scores from Adam Keighran, Abbas Miski (2), Kruise Leeming, Jake Wardle and Tyler Dupree.

“I thought it was a decent performance from us, particularly the start of the game,” Peet continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They may look easy at the end, but you’ve got to get the start right and I thought we were impressive in the early exchanges.