Matt Peet provides Willie Isa update as Warriors boss reacts to dominant Challenge Cup triumph
Isa was stretchered from the field during the opening half of the quarter-final tie with a lower leg injury, requiring oxygen during treatment.
Providing an update on the 35-year-old, Peet could not confirm the precise area of the damage, but commented: “He’ll get an X-ray tonight, but he’s dislocated it and broken it.
“Every time any player leaves the field on a stretcher and on air, and you see from the players around the tackle as well, I think serious would be a fair comment.”
The Warriors head coach admits he was impressed by his side’s start to the clash at the Mend-A-Hose jungle, racing into an early lead through tries from Liam Marshall (2), Brad O’Neill and Bevan French in the opening 20 minutes.
The 20-time cup winners went on to score a total of 12 tries against a depleted Tigers outfit, with Marshall finishing the game with four alongside further scores from Adam Keighran, Abbas Miski (2), Kruise Leeming, Jake Wardle and Tyler Dupree.
“I thought it was a decent performance from us, particularly the start of the game,” Peet continued.
“They may look easy at the end, but you’ve got to get the start right and I thought we were impressive in the early exchanges.
"I was confident that if we got the start right, that we would progress in the competition.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.