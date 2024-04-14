Matt Peet provides Willie Isa update as Warriors boss reacts to dominant Challenge Cup triumph

Matt Peet has provided an update on veteran back-rower Willie Isa as Wigan Warriors booked their place in the Challenge Cup semi-finals with a dominant victory over Castleford Tigers.
By Josh McAllister
Published 14th Apr 2024, 17:58 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2024, 20:42 BST
Isa was stretchered from the field during the opening half of the quarter-final tie with a lower leg injury, requiring oxygen during treatment.

Providing an update on the 35-year-old, Peet could not confirm the precise area of the damage, but commented: “He’ll get an X-ray tonight, but he’s dislocated it and broken it.

“Every time any player leaves the field on a stretcher and on air, and you see from the players around the tackle as well, I think serious would be a fair comment.”

The Warriors head coach admits he was impressed by his side’s start to the clash at the Mend-A-Hose jungle, racing into an early lead through tries from Liam Marshall (2), Brad O’Neill and Bevan French in the opening 20 minutes.

The 20-time cup winners went on to score a total of 12 tries against a depleted Tigers outfit, with Marshall finishing the game with four alongside further scores from Adam Keighran, Abbas Miski (2), Kruise Leeming, Jake Wardle and Tyler Dupree.

“I thought it was a decent performance from us, particularly the start of the game,” Peet continued.

“They may look easy at the end, but you’ve got to get the start right and I thought we were impressive in the early exchanges.

"I was confident that if we got the start right, that we would progress in the competition.”

