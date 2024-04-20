Matt Peet to give rising young gun more opportunities as Kruise Leeming impresses in 80 minute performance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 20-year-old academy product featured from the interchange bench in the second half for Adam Keighran, marking only his third senior appearance in cherry and white following his debut in 2022 against Hull KR.

Eckersley also enjoyed his first-ever Super League try during the 60-22 Round 4 victory over London Broncos in the capital, and impressed with his limited minutes against the Tigers.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zach Eckersley made his Wigan Warriors home debut from the interchange bench against Castleford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I liked the way he just got himself into the game straight away,” Peet said of Eckersley.

“He had some good moments.

“It’s my job to give him more opportunities because he’s ready for Super League.

“We’ve got a good back-line, but at some point, Zach is going to play in some big games for this club and it’s our job to get him ready.

“We debated if to start him and take out one of our outside-backs, but they were all keen to build and I didn’t want to change the right edge too much with Junior Nsemba and Ryan Hampshire being in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a balancing act and you’re never going to get it 100 percent right, but that’s my job.”

Meanwhile, Peet explained that centre Keighran would have been good to continue despite heavy strapping around his leg, while Harry Smith took over from kicking duties with the Australian having been given the nod for the Round 8 fixture.

“It wasn’t always going to be for Adam, I was just going to see the way the game unfolded,” Peet said of Eckersley’s introduction.

“But that opportunity presented itself with a bit of a bang there for Adam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Adam is OK. If Zach wasn’t on the bench, he’d have been good to play on.”

Wigan went on to secure a 36-14 victory just five days after dominating the same opposition in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Jai Field was rested due to an ongoing issue which saw Bevan French named at full-back, while off-season recruit Kruise Leeming made his first start for the club and featured for the full 80 minutes with Brad O’Neill given a well deserved rest.

On Leeming, Peet continued: “The ruck speed was hard to find I thought, so we probably didn’t see much of Kruise as we did last week in terms of his running game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I thought defensively he was very strong, his service was outstanding.

“I think it’s another step in the right direction for Kruise.”

Experienced prop Mike Cooper also marked his return from the interchange bench, having suffered a knee injury during the World Club Challenge against Penrith Panthers in February that has sidelined the England international ever since.

“I thought he was good,” Peet said of Cooper.