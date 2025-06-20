Matt Peet of Wigan Warriors speaks to Sky Sports

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet insists his side will learn lessons from their defeat to Wakefield Trinity, but paid full credit to Daryl Powell’s side on their emphatic performance.

Wakefield led 10-0 at the break thanks to first half tries from Caius Faatili and Josh Griffin. Wigan hit back in the second half through Adam Keighran, but Tom Johnstone then extended Wakefield’s lead on the hour. Jai Field scored went over for the Warriors in the final minute, but it only proved to be a consolation as Trinity finished 16-10 winners at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

“I thought we were second best in a really good game,” said Peet. “In terms of the intensity and energy of the game and the physicality, I thought it was a much higher level than what we’ve been playing at for a long time and, within that, I thought Wakefield executed their gameplan better than ours, whether that was better last plays, better execution of edge attack and edge defence, I thought they were good for it.

"Credit to them, I think the night belongs to them. The whole event, everything that’s happening here at the moment, is going in a positive direction.

“It hurts for us to be beaten here tonight, but we’ve also got to give credit to Wakefield, Matt Ellis (owner), Daryl Powell and their staff.

"I wouldn’t say they were far better than us, I would say they were marginally better than us in key moments. They took their chances and we let them off with some pressure releases at key moments, but it wasn’t that we were way off, I think we would’ve beaten a lot of teams tonight, but not Wakefield in the way they played, so credit to them for that.”

Wigan’s defeat sees them now four points behind leaders Hull KR in the Super League table, whilst Wakefield have moved into sixth following their win.

Peet was magnanimous in victory and was full of praise for the transition that Wakefield have gone through to become an established Super League side once again, both on and off the field.

"I must admit, I think that (game) was a step up from what I’ve been watching and seeing, and that’s including ourselves,” Peet continued.

"I think both teams were at 90 per cent (completion), I think the ball in-play was high, I wish we would’ve executed better in key moments, but you don’t always get what you want and I think Wakefield were energised by the crowd, the way the players energised the crowd and the way the crowd energised the players.

"It was a really good event, I can’t credit them enough, from the players to the coaching staff, Matt (Ellis) and the event they put on. I was sitting there as the players entered the field, and it was another level (compared) to what other clubs are serving up.”

"(Wakefield are getting) so much right, as soon as you drive on the car park you can feel it, they’ve been playing well, I’ve been watching them against other teams and I knew we’d be in for a game tonight, but I thought they probably raised their intensity another level, which without some good players, is credit to Daryl.”