Matty Peet and Liam Marshall praise the efforts of the Wigan Warriors fans

Supporters made their way to a number of away games throughout May, and are also set to travel in their numbers to Newcastle for the Magic Weekend on Saturday (K.O. 3.45pm).

Peet was pleased his side were able to claim a dramatic 26-22 golden point victory against Hull KR at Craven Park in their most recent outing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I must say our fans have had a raw deal in the last few weeks with two Thursday night trips to Hull,” he said.

Wigan Warriors fans made the trip to Craven Park last week to support Matty Peet's side.

“I understand it’s out of the game's hands, but I’m trying to pay credit to those who have made that effort and commitment.

“I was particularly pleased at Hull KR and the way we came home in the way we did.

“The lads love it, but for the fans who have made that trip twice, it would’ve been worth it with that finish to the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really grateful to the fans who came, and the supporters who can’t get the games.

“It doesn’t go unnoticed.

“I’d encourage our fans to make time to come to the Magic Weekend.

“There’s a chance that Catalans won’t bring a great deal, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the rest of the stadium was against us.

“Hopefully our fans embrace it and get behind the team as they regularly do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Marshall shares Peet’s admiration for the Wigan fans and their recent efforts to get behind the team.

The winger states their support helps to get the team over the line in difficult games.

“It’s massive,” he said.

“You’ve got to commend any fan who spends their hard earned money to travel up and down the country to watch their team, especially when it’s a Thursday night and they’ve got work after.

“It's a massive testament to the Wigan supporters who travel in big numbers to cheer us on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the Challenge Cup game against Leeds, they played a big part in getting us over the line.