Matty Peet dedicates Wigan Warriors victory over Huddersfield Giants to Va'aiga Tuigamala

The death of the club legend was reported prior to kick off, with the head coach saying the former centre and winger represented everything great about the club.

Liam Farrell scored a brace, while Jake Bibby and John Bateman were also on the scoresheet in the Wigan's victory.

Peet said: “Tuigmala encapsulates what a good Wigan team should be, in that he was a good man on and off the field. He was entertaining and formidable. We had a good chat about it before the game.

Matty Peet

“I remember hearing that the club had signed him, and he was a superstar. I would’ve been nine or 10. With the Wigan team at the time, they had to get him fit, and I remember him being held back, so a lot of excitement built.

“As soon as you saw him play you couldn’t take your eyes off him. He combined speed and power with wonderful handling skills. You can see why people flocked to the game; I think it inspired a generation.

“He was one of those players people would pay to watch and I think tonight’s performance should be dedicated to him. We continued to be brave with the ball and entertain, which we spoke about in tribute.”

Wigan had to work hard for their victory, with Huddersfield forcing them into numerous mistakes by applying pressure.

“It was a different kind of win, we expected a battle tonight and that’s what we got,” he added.

“It was a tough win against a tough team. There were a few errors and penalties at certain times that invited Huddersfield into the game and were our own worst enemy.

“What it did do was put us under pressure, testing our commitment and character.

“I was really impressed with the spell when Cade Cust left the field, I thought the players changing position adapted really well and you couldn’t really tell, which is a positive sign.

“When they scored their second try, I thought our reaction was a positive one. We remained composed and managed to close out the game, without putting ourselves in too much danger.

“We have adaptable team who trains in different situations, and all knows each other’s roles. Huddersfield are building an excellent team so I don’t think tonight’s win should be taken for granted.