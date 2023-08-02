Matty Peet discusses Wigan Warriors' 'One Club' training session as he looks ahead to Friday's game against Hull KR

Players from across the Warriors’ different teams gathered at Robin Park Arena on Tuesday night, where they were split into 12 mixed groups.

The various training stations included touch, wheelchair rugby, gym and yoga.

"It was fantastic,” Peet said.

"Credit to the club and the vast amount of people who volunteer here.

“There were over 300 players involved, which takes some organisation and makes you very proud to be associated.

"A lot of it is testament to the help of the volunteers as well- across all of our teams, the Wigan Warriors community is very strong.

"It was great to see everyone take part with a smile on their face and it was a fantastic night despite the weather.

"The lads find it quite humbling to see the effect they can have on other players, there’s a mutual respect there.

"Every team has pride in playing for this club, there were a lot of shared experiences.

"Inclusivity is a massive part of our role in sport, to make sure everyone is treated equally and given a chance to wear the badge.

"They all compete to the highest of their capabilities, there’s a lot to like."

The Warriors first team take on Hull KR at the DW Stadium on Friday night, just under two weeks since the Robins knocked them out of the Challenge Cup.

“I won’t compare it to any of the other games, it’s just an important two points for us,” Peet added.

"Unfortunately we can’t get the semi-final back, we’ve got to move forward.

"They’re going to Wembley and we’re not, credit to them.

"That’s far from our mind now, we have our own goals and focus about how we want to be building towards the backend of the year, and the fact that it’s Hull KR hasn’t been mentioned.

"There’s a chance their team won’t look much like the one we faced anyway.

"The best way of making ourselves feel better is by playing well.