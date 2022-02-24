The head coach expects a tight match between the two sides, with both clubs starting the Super League season with two wins in two games.

Peet knows Wigan will have to be fully focused in order to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign.

He said: “They’re a group who pride themselves on their work ethic. They’re a tough, physical team. They have some experienced players, and have recruited really well, and have genuine x-factor.

Matty Peet has won both his games as head coach so far

“It’s a class team, and you know they are going to be tough to play. An Ian Watson team show commitment and are very well organised, you can tell they’ve been well prepared. They’ll be coming here confident.

“There’s not much between the two teams on paper, it’s about who comes in and plays well for the 80 minutes, I’m expecting a tight game. We need to make sure we are concentrating.”

Peet says his squad are pleased with the way they have played in their opening two games, and says he will stick with the same 17 against the Giants.

“The fact we are pleased comes from the performances rather than the results, or as well as them,” he added.

“The way we are working hard, with the lads are putting the team first and looking committed to one and other, is the side that’s been most pleasing.

“I hope the lads are enjoying the work, we try to encourage them to do that consistently. You can’t just enjoy it when you win and be grumpy when you lose. It’s about enjoying the processes.

“There’s been a determination in the group to build and improve, and to put right some things.

“It’s about improving and getting tighter as a team. Most coaches will tell you if you can keep doing that then the results will come.

“I love the job. I love working with this group of players and the staff. I want to make sure we will continue to learn and enjoy each other’s company. It’s about getting the environment right so we can all develop.