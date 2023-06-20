News you can trust since 1853
Matty Peet explains why family is so important to everyone at Wigan Warriors

Matty Peet says celebrating family is a big thing for everyone at Wigan.
By Amos Wynn
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

During his BBC Sport interview after the Challenge Cup quarter-final victory over Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium, the Warriors head coach was greeted by his two daughters Lily and Winnie.

Earlier in the week, the club had also welcomed the player’s fathers and grandfathers to Robin Park Arena.

“We made a big thing of it being Father’s Day, celebrating all of the lad’s families,” Peet said.

“We speak about it all of the time.

“We discuss the lad’s commitment to each other, their commitment to their families, where they come from, and the reason they play.

“You get to see a bit of my family, and I’m really proud of my girls, but all of the lads have people there watching them, and that’s the reason why we do it- it’s massive for us.

“We do celebrate each other’s background and heritage a hell of a lot.

Matty Peet received a surprise from his daughters during his interview with BBC Sport after the Warrington Wolves victoryMatty Peet received a surprise from his daughters during his interview with BBC Sport after the Warrington Wolves victory
“It’s important that we have that understanding of each other.

“This week we had the dads and grandads coming in, but it’s also important to discuss the lads who don’t have those people around them, and how it’s formed their personalities.

“For me it’s just part of being a group of blokes.

“The role of a coach is allowing the lads to tell their stories and learn from each other.”

Following their 14-12 victory over the Wolves, Wigan will now face Hull KR at Headingley in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup on July 23 (K.O. 5pm).

