Matty Peet explains Wigan Warriors' plans heading into the Super League play-offs

His side produced a 48-4 victory against a youthful Catalans Dragons side on Friday night, and will now enjoy a break ahead of their play-off semi-final on September 16.

Peet states the preparation during that period won’t be too different to what they normally do.

He said: “We’ve got three days training during the week, plenty of time off.

Matty Peet

“We will be intelligent about the work we do. It’s not about getting fitter at this time of the year; it’s about freshening the lads up and having some fun.

“We will talk a lot about how we want to play, and then the week after we will practice it, but we won’t change too much.

“I really intend to make it fun for everyone, but my idea of that is sometimes different to theirs.

“We just want to flow into it, not too dissimilar to the rest of the year. We’ll work hard when the time is right.”

The opening try in the game against Catalans Dragons came after seven minutes, with Harry Smith going over in front of the North Stand.

John Bateman offloaded the ball to the scrum half, who did the rest from close range.

Peet’s side had to wait until just after the half hour mark for their second, with Kaide Ellis sliding over under the sticks to finish off a well worked move.

That try seemingly provided the Warriors with a spark before the break, as they discovered their rhythm after a slow start.

Liam Marshall went over for two in quick succession on the left side ahead of half time, to leave Wigan with a 24-0 lead.

Not long after the restart, the Dragons pulled one back.

Bevan French gifted the ball to Josh Drinkwater, who sprinted through for a try.

The Warriors then received a bigger blow, with Cade Cust forced off through an injury, as he left the pitch holding his left arm.

Despite the visitors putting up a spirited fight, Wigan were still able to extend to their lead.

French was on the end of a Jai Field grubber to claim his 30th Super League try of the season, while Ethan Havard powered his way over the line shortly afterwards.

Just after the hour mark, Jake Bibby also added his name to the scoresheet, finding his way through on the right side.

In the final 10 minutes, French claimed his second of the evening to round off the Warriors’ victory.

After the game, Peet took time to praise the performance of Harry Smith, who successfully kicked all eight conversions.

“There’s no secret (behind his goal kicking), he works really hard,” he added.

“He’s confident because of that, and has a good mentor in Lee Briers. Everyone at the club is encouraging him to grow into his role, including Tommy (Leuluai).