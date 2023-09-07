News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Matty Peet looks ahead to Wigan Warriors' game against Leeds Rhinos

Matty Peet says Wigan Warriors still need to improve on their recent displays and can’t just replicate what they have been doing.
By Amos Wynn
Published 7th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

His side moved top of the Super League table, with three games of the regular season remaining, following their victory over Salford Red Devils last week.

Peet is expecting a tough game against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 2.45pm).

"It’s a place hard to go to,” he said.

Matty PeetMatty Peet
Matty Peet
Most Popular

"It’s one of those games that you circle in pre-season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They’ll have that crowd behind them- it’s a great venue and a great environment.

"It’s one of the best atmospheres in Super League.

"They’re a star-studded team. They’re very athletic- as far as pace and power goes, they’re up there with any team in the competition.

"They play such an open style, it’s hard to know what to expect.

"Their last four games have been very close score lines so we’re expecting a real arm wrestle of a game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We need to improve, there’s a few areas we need to be better at, with and without the ball.

"If we just try to replicate our performances then we’ll just fall short.”

Peet believes it’s positive to see so many things still to play for heading into the latter stages of the regular season.

"It’s what we’ve always craved in Super League,” he added.

"Every game has something riding on it.

"We’re looking at which teams are playing and what their motivation will be.

"There’s a lot going on and a lot of moving parts.

"Every game is catching the eye at the moment.”

Related topics:Leeds RhinosSuper LeagueSalford Red DevilsHeadingley