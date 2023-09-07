Watch more videos on Shots!

His side moved top of the Super League table, with three games of the regular season remaining, following their victory over Salford Red Devils last week.

Peet is expecting a tough game against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 2.45pm).

"It’s a place hard to go to,” he said.

Matty Peet

"It’s one of those games that you circle in pre-season.

“They’ll have that crowd behind them- it’s a great venue and a great environment.

"It’s one of the best atmospheres in Super League.

"They’re a star-studded team. They’re very athletic- as far as pace and power goes, they’re up there with any team in the competition.

"They play such an open style, it’s hard to know what to expect.

"Their last four games have been very close score lines so we’re expecting a real arm wrestle of a game.

"We need to improve, there’s a few areas we need to be better at, with and without the ball.

"If we just try to replicate our performances then we’ll just fall short.”

Peet believes it’s positive to see so many things still to play for heading into the latter stages of the regular season.

"It’s what we’ve always craved in Super League,” he added.

"Every game has something riding on it.

"We’re looking at which teams are playing and what their motivation will be.

"There’s a lot going on and a lot of moving parts.