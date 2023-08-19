Matty Peet outlines Wigan Warriors' preparations ahead of their trip to Perpignan to face Catalans Dragons

The two teams go head-to-head at the Stade Gilbert Brutus next Saturday, as they look to cement their places in the Super League table.

Peet states he’s looking forward to the trip over to France.

“It’ll be a very different game next week you’d imagine, it’ll probably look like a different sport,” he said.

Matty Peet

“It’s important that we rest up but we’re looking forward to the week.

“We get an extra day of recovery.

“We fly over on Friday so it’s a full week's training- I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s a massive test and a massive challenge but it’s one we’re going to embrace.

“Catalans are the benchmark team in the competition- they have been all year.