Matty Peet outlines Wigan Warriors' preparations ahead of their trip to Perpignan to face Catalans Dragons

Matty Peet says it will be important for Wigan Warriors to rest up ahead of their game against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.
By Amos Wynn
Published 19th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

The two teams go head-to-head at the Stade Gilbert Brutus next Saturday, as they look to cement their places in the Super League table.

Peet states he’s looking forward to the trip over to France.

“It’ll be a very different game next week you’d imagine, it’ll probably look like a different sport,” he said.

“It’s important that we rest up but we’re looking forward to the week.

“We get an extra day of recovery.

“We fly over on Friday so it’s a full week's training- I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s a massive test and a massive challenge but it’s one we’re going to embrace.

“Catalans are the benchmark team in the competition- they have been all year.

“It’s always a great atmosphere when you play in front of the French crowd.”

