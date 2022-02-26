His side beat Huddersfield Giants 22-12 at the DW Stadium on Thursday evening.

Peet was pleased with performances of some of his more experienced squad members, including captain Tommy Leuluai.

He said: “Him and Sam Powell were fundamental to the win and are everything we want from our players.

Matty Peet has praised his senior players

“I thought he was absolutely outstanding, with few key tackles and a few key passes at certain times, and his leadership. I feel sometimes he is vastly underrated. What he brings to this team, on and off the field, is immeasurable.

“He’s like the leader of the club. He’s got attack, defence, unselfish actions, and class. You see him come up with big plays in big games, with his knowledge of the game. He helps our young players, guiding the culture of the team. I feel honoured to work with him.

“We’re trying to create a culture where players take ownership of things, and they do most of the talking. The staff work for the players, not the other way round. I believe we’ve got a very strong leadership ground, and some others are emerging.

“Any strong team is built on the strength of the leadership group.”

Peet was also pleased with John Bateman’s display against Huddersfield, with the 28-year-old going over for Wigan’s fourth try.

“I thought he was formidable,” Peet added.

“A bit like Tommy, he comes up with the big plays at the right time. If you feel like something is going to go against you, John produces a big tackle.

“He’s got a really strong feel for the game. When something is needed to spark the team, that’s when he is at his best. He can grab a game by the scruff of its neck, and he’s done that in the last few weeks with his competitive nature.

“He’s another player who guides the team in the right direction through his actions.”

Peet was also pleased to see Bevan French back at the DW Stadium and spending time with his teammates, following his return to the UK.

“It’s great to see him and have him part of it,” he said.

“It’s well documented what he’s been through and it’s great to see him amongst the boys, his second family, with a smile on his face.

“When you look around the changing room this evening, it’s nice to have that competition for places.”

Peet also provided an update on when Ethan Havard would return to action.

“He’s back in training. I think I said it would be the Castleford game but it’s touch and go now. It’ll be early to mid-March.”