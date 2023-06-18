Matty Peet praises Wigan Warriors' commitment in the Challenge Cup quarter-final victory over Warrington Wolves

His side played the majority of the game with 12-men after Kaide Ellis was sent off in the seventh minute.

Tries from Toby King and Abbas Miski helped the Warriors book a semi-final tie with Hull KR on the weekend of July 22/23.

“I’m proud of the team,” Peet said.

Matty Peet

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was a huge amount of commitment and endeavour, which is what we ask for all week, and with the way the game played it was a huge test of that.

“The lads’ commitment to the cause and each other was evident.

“It was a game that ebbed and flowed, and was very dramatic.

“You can’t have a massive amount of impact on that during the game as a coach, you’ve just got to trust the lads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You know how much work they do and how much they sacrifice for the game, so you're hoping things go your way.

“It’s been a good week of preparation. After a few changes in the team, we’ve been getting a few bodies back to get some work done out on the training field.

"We got a taste of winning the Challenge Cup last year. The lads loved it, and so did the town. At the moment it seems to be brining the best out of us, because we’ve played two epic games (in this competition), and it’s just got a different feel about it.

"There’s a will to win. We had the right attitude to build pressure in the first half, and it’s a blueprint of how we want to play.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peet says he spoke to Ellis after the match, after the 26-year-old was shown a red card in the early stages for leaning his head into Stefan Ratchford.

“I didn’t ask how he was feeling, I just told him how I was feeling,” he explained.

“I’ll keep it private, but it was 100 percent supportive.

“We speak about our reaction to highs and lows within games and after them.

“I was pleased we didn’t let that affect us.