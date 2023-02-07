Jake Wardle and Toby King both featured in the 32-4 victory over Salford Red Devils in Sam Powell’s testimonial game at the DW Stadium.

Peet states he was happy with the overall performance of his side in their final pre-season outing before the new Super League campaign.

He said: “You can see that we want to play and express ourselves with the ball.

Jake Wardle in action against Salford Red Devils

“We overplayed our hand at times, but I’d rather us be that way, and back it up with a solid D, instead of being within ourselves.

“We’ve got a lot of different threats throughout the team, and if we can work together throughout the year then we will be difficult to contain with the ball, but it’s early days.

“Before this game there were spots up for grabs, and it’s probably given me a little bit of clarity.

“I was made up with Jake (Wardle) and Toby (King).

“Of course, there are a lot of eyes on new players, and that was true today.

“I thought they were both excellent and if we can get that from them when the season starts, they will certainly add something to the team.

“In attack and defence, they both did really well.

“They’ve worked tremendously hard and have had outstanding pre-seasons.

“Jake’s physique has developed somewhat and has become a stronger version of himself, and hopefully that can translate to performances like Sunday.

“Hopefully we can bring the best out of him, and if he keeps turning up like that then we will be happy.

“It’s not just about those x-factor moments either; it’s about his effort areas and the quality of his contact.”

During the game against the Red Devils, youngsters Zach Ecklersley, Tom Forber, Jacob Douglas and Junior Nsemba came off the bench.

Peet was pleased with their efforts and praised them on how they adapted to the game.

“I was made up with them,” he added.

“There were some nice touches and some nice pieces of play.

“I just felt the intensity of our defence didn’t drop against a good attacking team.

“You couldn’t tell it was a younger side.

“With the ball we lost a bit of shape, but defensively we were still really good when they came on.

“They’ve worked so hard in pre-season and looked fit and strong today.”

Peet also provided an injury update, with Liam Byrne missing out on the match day squad for the game, while Patrick Mago picked up a knock.

“Liam (Byrne) just had a slight issue with his knee but he will be alright for the start of the season,” he stated.

“Paddy (Mago) seems alright, he just had trouble with his back, but I think he’ll be fine.”

The Warriors start their Super League campaign on February 18, when they make the trip to Craven Park to face Hull KR (K.O. 1pm).