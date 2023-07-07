News you can trust since 1853
Matty Peet provides injury update on Ethan Havard and explains why Jake Wardle didn't feature against Wakefield Trinity

Ethan Havard suffered a hamstring injury in Wigan Warriors’ 27-26 defeat to Wakefield Trinity.
By Amos Wynn
Published 7th Jul 2023, 22:29 BST- 1 min read

The prop limped off in the early stages of the game at Belle Vue, which was ultimately decided on golden point.

After the match, Peet discussed the injury to Havard in more detail.

“Ethan has strained his hamstring but to what degree we don't know,” he said.

Ethan Havard
"They’re never normally one week things.”

The Warriors made one change to their starting 13 for the game against Trinity, with Iain Thornley replacing Jake Wardle.

Peet says the alteration was made in order to provide the centre with some much-needed rest.

“He has been carrying a few bumps and bruises,” he explained.

“We thought this would be a time to freshen him up.

"He’s probably been playing through pain recently, so this was the week we chose to take.”

The Warriors welcome Warrington Wolves to the DW Stadium next week.

Kaide Ellis is set to return after serving his three-match suspension.

