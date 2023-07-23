News you can trust since 1853
Matty Peet reflects on Wigan Warriors Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Hull KR

Matty Peet says he feels a mixture of emotions following Wigan Warriors’ Challenge Cup semi-final loss to Hull KR.
By Amos Wynn
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 20:33 BST- 2 min read

His side were defeated 11-10 on golden point at Headingley, with Brad Schneider kicking the winning drop-goal for the Robins.

The Warriors also had to play the majority of the second half with 12-men, after Joe Shorrocks was shown a red card.

Reflecting on the defeat, Peet said: “I feel pride mainly.

Matty PeetMatty Peet
“Obviously it hurts that we don’t get to go to Wembley.

“It hurts for the players, the town and everyone involved in the club- that’s where the pain comes, because they don’t get to enjoy that wonderful experience.

“I remain proud of the players, so it’s a mixture of those two things.

“It was a fantastic game to be involved in, it was a proper semi-final, but credit to Hull KR, they are a good team and deserve their place in the final.

“We expected a very close game, I’m not surprised that it was nip and tuck right until the end.

“It does hurt no doubt, and there are some dejected players.

“There’s some frustrated players, some confused players- our job as staff is to filter all that this week, let it settle, and attack the rest of the season.

“We’ll talk about it, and we’ve done most of it now.

“It’s quite simple, it’s a semi-final that went to the death, but I can’t question any one’s effort.

“There are moments we will look back on and wish we had done things differently, but that’s what big games are about.

“You can tell from the reaction of the fans at the end, they know they’ve seen a team they can be proud of- just wasn’t our day.

“We were always confident, even at the end, but I knew we were up against a good team, who had a bit of practice with golden point last week.

“Once they score that second try, you’re hoping the lads manage it and take the opportunity when they get it.

“Both teams defended with energy and commitment, so I imagine it was a great game to watch.

“It’s frustrating to lose, but they’re the games you want to be involved in.”

