His side bounced back from the defeat in Perpignan with a 32-22 victory at the DW Stadium.

Peet admits there was plenty to improve on in the performance but was happy with the two points.

He said: “I’m happy with the result, I think it was important. Underneath I was feeling this was a tricky fixture, so in the end the win is the most important thing.

Matty Peet

“There were glimpses of what we were capable of. I thought a few times our core skill let us down and we were a little bit sloppy, not just errors, but with passes not being as quick or as accurate as we need them to be. There’s still improvement in us with the ball.

“I thought Jai (Field) and a couple of moments of individual brilliance is what brought the game home and some energy in our defence. I felt we had energy and physicality but at times our system was off.”

A notable moment in the match was Mahe Fonua’s yellow card, with Wigan scoring 12 points while he was off the pitch.

“I thought we were pretty fluid in that period, and we punished them for being down a man,” added Peet.

“It’s not as easy as it looks, or it should be, attacking against 12 men. Often you see teams come up with no points and struggle.

“Live I feel the decision was harsh, and unfortunately I feel like we will talk about this stuff every week.”Wigan were handed another man advantage towards the end of the match, following Brad Martin’s red card, which was another moment that potentially impacted the outcome.

“You could say that about a lot of things in the game,” said Peet.

“The pressure was starting to turn and build again. It was certainly heading for a nervy climax, the momentum was with Castleford no doubt.”

Peet also confirmed why some of the players were left out of the team for the game.

“Jake (Bibby) was ill, so he came out, and we had a few players carrying knocks, so Harry (Smith) was giving us cover through the spine,” he said.

“A few lads played hurt today, which they deserve credit for, and I think in both teams you could sense that short turnaround, there were highs and lows in the energy levels of both.”