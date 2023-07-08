Matty Peet says Wigan Warriors lacked intelligence at times in their golden point defeat to Wakefield Trinity

After taking the game to extra time with a late penalty, Will Dagger was also on hand to score the winning drop-goal, to give the home side a 27-26 victory.

The Warriors had led at multiple points during the game at Belle Vue but were unable to take full control.

"There were times when we were good,” Peet said.

Matty Peet

"I thought our effort levels were high throughout, but I felt we lacked a bit of intelligence at times.

"It would be unfair to Wakefield to say we threw it away, they earned their way back into it.

"There were times when we could’ve been smarter and managed the game better to give them less opportunities, but credit to them.

"It was frustrating but we’ve got to be better.

"The positives will be the lessons we’ll learn more than anything.

"There were flashes of what we are capable of but we were too inconsistent.

"I thought Brad O’Neill was excellent, Morgan (Smithies) and Joe Shorrocks had to play big minute, and Junior (Nsemba) showed glimpses as well.

"There’s always a few individuals but ultimately it’s about our intelligence to see that game out and we just fell short.

"It is frustrating, we’ve been here before and games to tend to ebb and flow, so we could’ve been smarter in certain areas.

"There were times when we did play to a decent standard, particularly in the second half, but ultimately Wakefield were worthy winners.

"They didn’t take us by surprise- they’ve been there energy-wise all year, and now they’ve got a few more quality players, they’re going to be a match for most teams.

"It’s now about weighing up the positives and the areas we need to improve equally.

"We could’ve won at the end of golden point, but the review process would’ve been similar.”

The Warriors welcome Warrington Wolves to the DW Stadium next week.

"It’s a very different challenge,” Peet added.