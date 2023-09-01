Matty Peet says Wigan Warriors need to keep building form following their victory over Salford Red Devils

His side moved top of the Super League table with a 26-8 victory over Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium.

Peet states he’s not getting too carried away and his main focus is on continuing to implement improvements heading into the play-offs.

"It does feel good (to go top),” he said.

Matty Peet

"It’s a nice bit of recognition and it shows that through the year we’ve managed to be consistent, but you’re only one win away from not being top.

"We have to build on that now. Most coaches will tell you, you concentrate on the performances and hope the results take care of themselves.

"I’m already thinking about the tough game away to Leeds next week- it’s about trying to string some performances together.

"I just want us to play well. There’s areas on and off the field we are doing really well, and areas we can improve.

"It’s all about building form for the semis and giving ourselves the best opportunity to perform in a few weeks.

"I still don’t think it’s form at the moment, it’s two games.

"Our last home match we were poor and scraped a win- which shows how fragile form can be, it’s fine margins.

"You’ve got to keep working hard and remain consistent whether you get the result or not, you’ve got to remain true to your processes and keep that belief.”

The game at the DW Stadium followed last week’s 34-0 victory over Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

"I bracket these two games together very much because of the challenge in between and not being able to train a great deal,” Peet added.

“There were some lads who were doubtful this week but you wouldn’t know from watching the game what they have put themselves through.

"As players they deserve credit for the way they’ve looked after themselves and recovered, and also our performance and physio staff- I’m made up with them.

"If we do achieve anything this year everyone in that changing room will deserve a lot of credit.

"It does make you proud when players play tough and play through the pain.