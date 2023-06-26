Matty Peet shares praise for Wigan Warriors' wingers following their recent displays

The winger picked up a loose ball in his own half, before running 60 metres, to score the final points of the Warriors’ 26-6 victory at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Peet states he never had any doubt that Marshall would finish off the move.

“It was classic,” he said.

Liam Marshall

“I love that, we’ve seen it in some big games over the years.

“I didn’t have to watch it, because I knew he was going to score.

“It’s credit to our scramble defence on that left edge.

“It’s systematically so strong that teams force a pass and we’re in to score a counter attacking try.

Abbas Miski celebrates with Marshall

“It’s one for our defence and Liam’s reaction.

“I like it when we do that because it generally means teams are struggling to get past us.

“We spoke about Joe Burgess’ effort to scramble back. He’s a great player and that just typified him.

“I’ve seen him save so many tries back there, but I was confident in Liam’s ability.”

Abbas Miski also went over for a try in the victory over Salford, as he continues to impress.

“I’m delighted for him,” Peet added.

“It’s a credit to his work away from the field.

“He’s a really popular member of the club.

“He works so hard on his game, and physically he’s outstanding.

“He gets a mention when he crosses the try line, but when you look at our kick chase effort and scrambling back- he’s right in the picture.