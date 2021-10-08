Matty Peet's blueprint for Wigan Warriors

Matty Peet at Robin Park

The 37-year-old steps up to the top job after 13 years on the coaching staff, mostly in junior positions.

Part of his brief will be to make the team easier on the eye, with Wigan being the lowest pointscorers in Super League in 2021.

But of more pressing concern is regaining the bond with the supporters, which has become strained over the last couple of years.

“I know people always say fans want attacking rugby, that’s quite an easy answer,” said Peet, after signing a three-year deal.

“But I think what they really want is a team they’re connected with.

“If it’s 4-0 some weeks, but they can see everyone is committed, then they’ll buy into it.

“Don’t get me wrong, you don’t want 4-0 every week. But as long as they know our lads are good people, representing the club they way they should, they’ll be happy.

“And I’ll make sure sure it’s in our schedule that we’re out in the community – not just after work, but training time adjusted to make time.

"Because every school, every community club, every charity should feel we are there for them.

“That’s possibly become blurred in the last year or so, Covid has made that sort of thing difficult.

“So this is the perfect time to re-engage as much as we can, and hopefully we can breathe new life into it.

“I want this to be a place everyone wants to come – players want to train, staff want to work, fans want to come and watch their team.

“That’s easy to say, but it comes back to day-to-day processes, and getting the little things right.

"It’s getting out into the community, and getting into our players that, when they do out, they send out the right message.

“I think we can have a snowball effect on that...if fans are thinking the club cares about them, they’ll hopefully want to put something back in terms of support.”

Former Warrington half-back Lee Briers joins Sean O’Loughlin as an assistant coach, while Shaun Wane returns as leadership and management director.