Matty Smith says he would like to get into coaching

The 34-year-old scrum-half, who played for Wigan Warriors between 2012 and 2016, is currently with Widnes Vikings in the Championship.

Smith states he would be interested in coaching at some point down the line when he does hang up his boots.

He said: “I’m coming to that point of my career now where it is getting to the end, and I’m looking at what I want to do.

“I want to coach, and get into that. I’ve done my badges, so it’s about getting that opportunity, and when it comes, it comes.

“There’s no doubt about it, I’m still happy playing. I had a good pre-season, and feel a little bit fitter. My body is quite good, but it’s about getting that transition right to coaching. When it happens, I’m not quite sure yet.

“I love being around the lads in training. I do a bit of coaching on the side, which is probably my job as halfback.

“The coaches here have been great, they always ask for my input, and what I think about certain things. It’s about finding the right to hang my boots up and go into coaching, and hopefully the right opportunity comes along.

“At the moment I’m concentrating on trying my best for Widnes, and I’m sure the other side of it will come eventually.