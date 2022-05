Lindsay joined the club in 1980, leading them through a period of transformation which included winning eight consecutive Challenge Cups.

He was also responsible for recruiting some of the biggest names in Wigan’s history including Ellery Hanley, Brett Kenny and Martin Offiah.

Lindsay was respected and admired throughout the world of Rugby League and will be forever remembered as a visionary, proposing the Super League, which changed the face of Rugby League forever.

Maurice Lindsay has died at the age of 81