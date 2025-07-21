Ruby Hunter (left) and Eva Hunter (right) celebrate Wigan Warriors' win in the Women's Challenge Cup final at Wembley Stadium

Meet the Hunter sisters Eva and Ruby, who are representing their hometown club Wigan Warriors with immense pride.

They started playing rugby league at around 11 years of age, Eva started at Wigan St Judes before her and Ruby came through the ranks together at Orrell St James, before linking up with the Warriors.

Eva, 20, is one of the elite back-rowers currently in the Women’s Super League, having scored 28 tries in 38 appearances to date.

Meanwhile, winger Ruby, who is a couple of years younger than Eva, has scored six tries in eight games for Wigan since making her first-team debut last season.

Last month, Eva starred in the Women’s Challenge Cup final, scoring a try in Wigan’s 42-6 win over rivals St Helens under the famous Wembley arch, with Ruby part of the Warriors squad that travelled down to the capital.

"Just being around the whole team that week was a really good experience,” said Ruby.

"Seeing how everything is and being in camp with everyone, it was a really good time. Obviously, I didn’t play, but just being around the team and seeing what that was like was a good experience for me to have for the years ahead, so I know what I’m kind of coming into.

"I really look forward to when it is my time to come into the team. I’ve played a couple of games this year, but I’m still kind of just making my way into it, and when I see the girls play at Wembley, I get really excited about what the future could look like for me when I’m making my mark in the team.”

As for Eva, who is one of the most powerful ball carriers in the competition, it was about making history with her best mates as the Warriors lifted the Women’s Challenge Cup for the first time.

"It was more about being with our group of girls because we all get along so well, we spend so much time together, and it was just about doing it for each other,” Eva added.

And there was, arguably, nobody prouder inside Wembley Stadium that day than their mum Jen, who watched from the sidelines as her daughters etched their names into the history books.

"Our mum absolutely loves it, we know she’s proud,” Ruby smiled.

"I think my auntie didn’t stop crying for the entire day we were at Wembley. She couldn’t stop crying, actually!

"We are very lucky, our family always come down, the whole family.

"When we get our tickets for games, it’s always me asking for any extras, because we are very lucky, we’ve got a big family, and everyone comes down to support us.”

Outside of their rugby commitments, Ruby is going to Edge Hill University this autumn, studying sport and exercise science, whilst Eva works as a trainee plant supervisor for a firm in Liverpool.

The pair have an undeniable bond as sisters, both representing their hometown club with pride, which brings its fair share of healthy competition!

"To be fair, it actually wasn’t that bad,” Ruby laughed when asked about their competitive nature growing up as sisters. “There was a little bit growing up, I think more so for me than Eva, because Eva is older than me, so it was always if Eva did something, then I was like ‘right, I need to do that’.

"When we were younger, Eva got picked for the Lancashire team, so when I was old enough, I was saying ‘right, well I need to get picked for Lancashire!’. I couldn’t let Eva get that, and I haven’t!”

Denis Betts’ Warriors have clinched the two trophies on offer so far this year in the Women’s Challenge Cup and the Nines, but they want to follow in the footsteps of Matt Peet’s men in completing a historic quadruple, with the League Leaders’ Shield and Grand Final still on offer.

"We just want to win the rest of it now,” said Eva. “We’ve already got two out of the four, so we want to get the League Leaders’ Shield and then the Grand Final.

"We’ve not won anything in a long time (before this year), so it’s just nice to be at the top.”

The women’s game has enjoyed a meteoric rise since the Women’s Super League was formed, with participation levels up across the board.

The recent derby between Wigan and St Helens set a record attendance for a women’s fixture at Robin Park Arena, with 1,228 in attendance for the nail-biting 22-22 draw.

"I absolutely love seeing so many people around, especially when you’re there,” said Ruby.

"Before that game against Saints, I nipped out with Emily Veivers, and when we came back, we didn’t have any seats because it was full! We were just standing around thinking we’d not even got seats, but it’s really nice when you see all the young girls at the side watching on. It’s good to see.

Eva added: “We’ve seen over the last few weeks little girls who have your names on the back of their shirts, and they want you to sign it and stuff, so it is really cute.”