The prop recently departed the Wolves in order to link up with Matty Peet’s side.

Cooper states he’s enjoyed his time with Wigan so far, and just wants to work hard for his new club.

He said: “The stuff about playing my former team doesn’t really bother me. In these situations you can get drawn into the emotion of all that; at the end of the day it’s a game of rugby league, I’m a forward and I will do my job.

“It doesn’t matter who you are playing, I’ve still got to do my job.

“The more I buy into that sort of other stuff, the more you are wasting energy, so I’ll just be focussing on doing what I need to for the team and working my backside off.

“The other stuff is for the media to talk about.

“I’ve loved it at Wigan so far, everyone has been so welcoming. I feel like I have fitted in really well, and I’m excited for the future.

“It’s a superb club from top to bottom, everyone has gone above and beyond to make me feel welcome, which I really appreciate.

“I’m really happy, and that’s very important in life, so I can’t speak any higher of the club.

“The success they’ve had speaks for itself. You hear things from other players as you move through your career of how great it is, but you don’t fully know that until you’re involved in it.

“I’m really proud to represent this club, due to the history and the players that have come before me.

“This chapter is super exciting, and I need to make the town proud.

“I’ve always admired Wigan and their style of play. Coming up against them, they have always been an intense and aggressive side, that are very direct.

“When I’ve played them, I’ve always tried to put my best foot forward.

“The biggest thing is how humble and hardworking everyone is.

“Every staff member I’ve met has said: ‘This is the best club in the world.’

“Matty (Peet) has created a superb culture, and it’s great to be a part of.”

Cooper says he really enjoyed making his home debut at the DW Stadium, with it being a special night for himself and his family.

“It was a great night. The try is what it is, but to see the crowd and to meet the fans was really nice.

“I need to ask Faz (Liam Farrell) which way to go in. It took about 20 minutes to walk across from Robin Park with all the supporters there, which was lovely. I’ll keep my head down and keep working hard to make them all proud.

“I feel at home there, and I’m looking forward to returning on Friday night.

“It was good for my family as well who were made so welcome. It was strange for them, coming to Wigan having been Warrington fans all of their lives.

“They had a smile from here to here when I saw them at Robin Park after the game.

“My family are interested in me and just knowing that I’m happy, so they will be Wigan Warriors fans now. My kids have got the teddy bears and will be getting the shirts soon.

“Both my sons were on the field after the match and were just buzzing to be a part of it.

“They think they are famous because they were on TV.