Mike Cooper signs contract extension with Wigan Warriors for the 2024 campaign
The prop, who has spent the majority of this season sidelined through injury, will remain with the club for the 2024 campaign.
Since joining the Warriors from Warrington Wolves last year, the England international has made 15 appearances for Matty Peet’s side.
On extending his stay at the DW Stadium, Cooper said: “I’m over the moon to extend my stay for a further year at Wigan.
“From the moment I signed, I’ve loved every single day here. It’s an environment where we all continue to learn and grow, and to get the opportunity to work with this group of players and staff at this stage of my career is something I feel very fortunate to do.”
Cooper had appeared eight times this year before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Good Friday Derby victory over St Helens at the beginning of April.
Head coach Peet is also pleased to keep the 34-year-old at the club for another 12 months.
“When Mike got injured, he was in excellent form and we know he has more quality performances to give in a Wigan shirt – his reaction to such a bad injury has been exemplary,” he stated.
“On an individual level, he has applied himself to the highest standard and is in outstanding physical shape. His leadership and commitment to the group have been outstanding and he is affecting our culture positively on a day-to-day basis.
“I look forward to continuing to work with Mike.”