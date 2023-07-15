Mike Danson 'honoured' to take over as Wigan Warriors owner following Ian Lenagan decision

The local businessman will take 100 percent ownership of the club on December 1, following Ian Lenagan’s decision to stand down chairman and shareholder.

Danson, who has recently taken control of Wigan Athletic, states he will do everything possible to continue the work that has been done over the last 16 years.

“As I have got to know Ian over the past three years it is clear how much this great club means to him and his family,” he said.

Mike Danson will take over 100 percent ownership of Wigan Warriors on December 1

“He has been a fantastic custodian of the club and a strong advocate for this wonderful game at all levels.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed watching the Warriors thrive under Ian’s stewardship, both on and off the pitch, and I’m honoured and grateful to be taking on the responsibility as the club’s custodian.

“We will do everything we can to bring success and honour to the Warriors and to make our loyal supporters proud.”

Chris Brookes will become Wigan's new chairman

Since Lenagan’s purchase of the Warriors at the end of the 2007, the club has won four Grand Finals, three Challenge Cup and the World Club Challenge.

When he steps back from his duties, Professor Chris Brookes will become the new Wigan chairman, having recently been appointed as vice, following on from a 40-year career in the NHS.

"I am deeply honoured that I have been appointed Chairman of Wigan Warriors with effect from season 2024,” he stated.

"Next year will be my eighteenth serving the club and I understand the immense privilege of this role.

"Rugby league is my passion, having worked in the game for 27 years and I am equally passionate about our wonderful club.

“Wigan Warriors means so much to our fans and their families and has such a strong connection to the Wigan Community.

“I will be working tirelessly with our new owner Mike Danson and with the Board and staff to strengthen even further these links, building on our ethos of inclusivity with the Club being a place where all are welcome and of which we can be proud.

“I am delighted that Wigan Warriors now fields highly regarded women's and women's academy teams, wheelchair and PDRL & LDRL teams in addition to our successful men's, academy and scholarship sides.

“As a club, we are committed to the success of all these teams and know we will be able to count on your support in all these competitions.

“Finally, I want to pay tribute to our current owner and chairman, Ian Lenagan.

"His passion and commitment to Wigan Warriors is legendary and his leadership of the club and guidance to me over the years has been steadfast and hugely appreciated.

"I have enjoyed both his company and that of his amazing family and owe him an enormous debt of gratitude.

