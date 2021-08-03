More selection woe for Warriors coach
Warriors coach Adrian Lam has been handed another selection headache ahead of Friday's clash with Salford.
Both Brad Singleton and Oliver Partington have received suspensions from the Match Review Panel following the latest round of fixtures.
Singleton has copped a three-game ban for his over-zealous reaction to a push in the face from Leigh's Jack Ashworth, who has been banned for two games.
Partington then took exception to Leigh's Rob Butler landing a couple on Singleton, with the pair also picking up two-game bans.
Willie Isa has received a caution for raising a knee in the tackle, but he won't miss any matches.
