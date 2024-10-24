Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Morgan Smithies is back on home soil preparing for the Test series against Samoa after enjoying a debut season in the NRL, with 24 appearances for Canberra Raiders.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wigan academy product lifted the 2023 Super League title in his final campaign in cherry and white before his confirmed move to the Australian capital outfit on a three-year deal.

Much to his own surprise, he was immediately handed the number 13 shirt for the opening match of 2024 against Newcastle Knights, facing former team-mate Kai Pearce-Paul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on his first NRL season, the 23-year-old said: “My main focus was getting in the 17, and I got named 13 in the first game and managed to keep my spot for the year.

Morgan Smithies made 24 appearances for Canberra Raiders during his debut NRL season

“It probably did take me a little bit by surprise, but a lot of hard work went into it.

“The intensity is so high each week. It took a little bit to get used to it, but I feel I’ll be more confident going into the next pre-season and another season in the NRL.”

The move saw Halifax-born Smithies link up with one of the game’s most-prolific names in Ricky Stuart, who has coached the Raiders since 2014, and is contracted until the end of the 2029 season. The 57-year-old Australian surpassed 500 games as an NRL coach earlier this year, with over 250 of those matches at the helm of the Raiders.

“I love playing under him,” Smithies added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a coach who players want to play for. He cares about his players, and he’s very passionate.

“He can definitely get you up for a game. I’ve enjoyed working with him and I still feel like I can get better under him.”

Smithies returned to England earlier this month ahead of the Test series against Samoa, with games in Wigan and Leeds. The forward won his first senior cap in the 2023 mid-season 64-0 thrashing over France, and is hoping to earn more in the next fortnight.

“That’s the aim, I’ll have to see what Waney [Shaun Wane] says,” Smithies continued.

“I’ll do whatever is best for the team, but that’s definitely the goal; to earn a few more caps.

“These are the games you want to play in. It’s the pinnacle, so I’d love to pull the jersey on.”