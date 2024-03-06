Morgan Smithies: Wigan Warriors chief tells NRL what to expect from new Canberra Raiders recruit ahead of debut

Morgan Smithies won his international debut for England last April in the 64-0 win over France

The Wigan academy product, born in Halifax, made the move to Canberra Raiders on a three-year deal at the conclusion of the 2023 Super League season, lifting the trophy at Old Trafford following a 10-2 triumph over Catalans Dragons last October.

Smithies, 23, has been listed to start at loose forward for the capital side in their season opener against Newcastle Knights on Thursday, with former club team-mate and fellow England international Kai Pearce-Paul named on the bench for the opposition.

Speaking on ‘The Run Home with Joel and Fletch’ Radlinski told Canberra fans what to expect from their latest signing, who featured once during the NRL pre-season challenge against North Queensland Cowboys.

The ex-Wigan full-back said: “If you’re expecting him to light up the competition, he’s not that kind of player.

“But I could imagine he’s the type of guy that Ricky Stuart will absolutely love.

“He’ll turn up to training every day, absolutely train his socks off, turn up on the weekend and knock 60 tackles out, not miss any tackles, be industrious and play 80 minutes.

“I think from that respect, he’s probably a coach’s dream.

“I think he’ll win a lot of respect from the players alongside him by his unassuming nature and his work ethic.”

Smithies received his debut jersey earlier this week in front of his team-mates and family.

"It's always been a big dream of mine to come over here and play in the NRL, and I'm excited to do so,” he said.

"I'd just like to thank Stick [Ricky Stuart] for getting me over here and putting the trust in me, and all the coaching staff as well who have been class so far.

"I'd like to thank all you boys as well for making it so easy to transition over here.

"I was a bit nervous to start with, but you boys have been class.