National success for Wigan touch teams

The Wigan Touch Warriors team at Banbury

Banbury hosted the first round of the Mixed Opens National Touch Series, with 24 teams in the elite series on Saturday and Wigan Touch Spartans in the Development National Tournament the following day.

In the Elite series, international James Robinson broke his ankle in the act of sealing a 10-3 opening victory before Emily Veivers’ last-gasp try secured them quarter-final success against Cambridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wigan Spartans team

They were beaten in the semis by the eventual winners, but overcame London 6-5 in the third-place play-off with Sam Grant outstanding.

On Sunday, in the 24-strong Development competition, the Spartans team won the Bowl Trophy, Isaac Wheatley and Charlie Richard scoring tries in the decider against Norwich and Ellis Povey in prolific form earlier in the competition.

Ellie Costello in action for the Warriors