National success for Wigan touch teams

The Wigan Touch Warriors returned to action last week and clinched third spot in a national competition.

By Phil Wilkinson
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 3:19 pm
The Wigan Touch Warriors team at Banbury

Banbury hosted the first round of the Mixed Opens National Touch Series, with 24 teams in the elite series on Saturday and Wigan Touch Spartans in the Development National Tournament the following day.

In the Elite series, international James Robinson broke his ankle in the act of sealing a 10-3 opening victory before Emily Veivers’ last-gasp try secured them quarter-final success against Cambridge.

The Wigan Spartans team

They were beaten in the semis by the eventual winners, but overcame London 6-5 in the third-place play-off with Sam Grant outstanding.

On Sunday, in the 24-strong Development competition, the Spartans team won the Bowl Trophy, Isaac Wheatley and Charlie Richard scoring tries in the decider against Norwich and Ellis Povey in prolific form earlier in the competition.

Ellie Costello in action for the Warriors
Sam Grant goes over
Wigan