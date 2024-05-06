New Wigan Warriors Women signing 'excited to get started' as Denis Betts adds to squad for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The back-rower joins the club from Western Clydesdales in the BMD Premiership (Queensland’s Women’s Premiership).

Phonsaya has 12 years of rugby league experience, having also played rugby union. At under-16s, she represented ACT School Girls and at under-18s the Canberra Raiders Tarsha Gale Cup.

In 2021, she was awarded the women’s representative player of the year in Canberra, and later joined Wynnum Manly Seagulls in the BMD Premiership for two years.

She also represented her heritage (Laos) with Asian United XIII against the Philippines last year.

The 24-year-old joins the club having played with fellow new signing R ease Casey at Western Clydesdales.

Speaking on joining the Warriors, she said: “I saw recent game [vs Featherstone Rovers] and it gave me a really good perspective of how the game is played here. The girls look to be playing really well so I’m excited to get started.

“The girls have been really welcoming since I arrived too which has helped a lot with the transition.”

Head coach Denis Betts commented: “Following the signing of Rease Casey a few weeks ago, we’re happy to welcome Nirada on board from Australia too.

"Similarly, she’s made herself available not only to experience rugby league over here but it’s also a chance for her to see another part of the world.

“Nirada brings with her a lot of good skills and a good standard in the second row.

"We look forward to her integrating into the team quickly and seeing her on the field soon.”

Two more players have also been added to Betts’ squad for the 2024 season, including new signing Gracie Bradshaw.

The young winger joins the club from St Helens, where she made two appearances and scored one try last season.

In addition, Jenna Foubister has been promoted to the first-team from the academy, offering squad depth for the Warriors being able to play anywhere across the back-line.

