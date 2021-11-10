NRL duo will soon learn 'the Wigan way' - Shaun Wane

Patrick Mago

The front-row duo will be arriving shortly in time for pre-season training, but Wane says they are already getting used to their new surroundings – from the other side of the world.

“All the performance staff are in regular contact with them, making sure they are up to speed,” said Wane. “Both are coming in for the start of pre-season, albeit one a week later.

“We will be getting stuck into them to make sure they understand the Wigan way – how we train, how we do things, what our standards are.

"I’m sure when they are here, Matty (Peet) will make them understand.

“So, I am looking forward to seeing them, to seeing all the players in fact, and to see how Matty works, with Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin) and Lee Briers.

“I am sure the players will see a big difference in how we train and how we do things around the gym.

“Hopefully, it will make a big difference when the games start.”