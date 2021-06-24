Oliver GIldart becomes TENTH Wigan Warriors star ruled out
Oliver GIldart will miss tonight's game against Wakefield.
The Test centre is nursing a groin strain and though it is not thought to be serious, he misses the game at the Mobile Rocket Stadium - adding to a long list of star absentees.
Bevan French, Jai Field and Dom Manfredi are also injured, Liam Farrell, John Bateman and Jackson Hastings miss out as they are involved in tomorrow's England-All Stars match, and Brad Singleton, Tony Clubb and Zak Hardaker are suspended.
Adrian Lam hands a debut to 18-year-old hooker Brad O'Neill, while 19-year-old Umyla Hanley and 20-year-olds Ethan Havard, Morgan Smithies and Kai Pearce-Paul start.
Wakefield: Jowitt; Kershaw, Arundel, Senior, Johnstone; Hampshire, Lino; Arona, Walker, Battye, Pitts, Ashurst, Crowther. Subs: Fifita, Wood, Batchelor, Aydin.
Wigan: Marshall; Bibby, Isa, McDonnell, Hanley; Smith, Leuluai; Bullock, Powell, Havard, Smithies, Pearce-Paul, Partington. Subs: Byrne, Clark, O'Neill, Shorrocks.