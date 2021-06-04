Oliver Gildart discusses likely Wigan Warriors return to action

Oliver Gildart training at Wigan's Robin Park base this week

The Test centre is hoping to deliver Wigan a timely boost and return to the side in their next game, away at Huddersfield Giants next Friday.

But he still has some sessions to get through, and a few boxes to tick, before he declares himself fully fit and available following a frustrating groin injury.

The 24-year-old said: “Hopefully I’ll be able to play in our next game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve been training with the lads this week and it’s gone really well.

“We’ll see how it is next week, I don’t want to play with it if it’s not right.

“It’s one of those where I could do more damage if it’s not 100 per cent, so it has to be right.

“And with it being my last year, too, I don’t want any more setbacks.”

Gildart, who is leaving to join Wests Tigers at the end of this season, hasn’t played a game in anger this year after suffering the injury in pre-season. He wasn’t expected to be sidelined so long and coach Adrian Lam has been mocked by some fans for frequently saying Gildart would be two weeks away, only for him not to appear.

The England and Great Britain centre explained: “It’s been a really frustrating one. It’s not Lammy’s fault, he obviously goes off what I and the physio tell him.

“It’s just been a real niggly one, you feel you’re getting closer and it’s not quite right.

“Tommy Leuluai had a similar injury a few years ago and he’s been great helping me through it.”

A potent attacking threat, Gildart's return would certainly deliver a boost to a Wigan side still reeling from their shocking 48-0 defeat at Catalans last weekend.