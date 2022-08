The 25-year-old made the move to the NRL at the end of last year, but has found game time hard to come by with Wests Tigers, appearing only eight times.

He will now link up with the Roosters until the conclusion of the current campaign, before returning to the Tigers next season.

Prior to his move to Australia, Gildart spent seven seasons in Super League with Wigan.

Oliver Gildart has joined the Roosters