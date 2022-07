Rugby League Live reports, the former Wigan centre will return to Super League for the remainder of the current campaign.

The 25-year-old left the Warriors at the end of last season to join Wests Tigers, but has struggled for game time in recent months.

Gildart’s move to Leeds will only be temporary, with the England international set to join new NRL side Redcliffe Dolphins in 2023, where he will link up with Wayne Bennett.