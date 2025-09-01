Ollie Partington of Catalans Dragons

Ollie Partington is set to remain with Catalans Dragons, despite recent reports linking him with a move to St Helens, with the former Wigan Warriors man believed to be enjoying his time in the south of France, Wigan Today understands.

Recently, reports had suggested that the 26-year-old was set to join St Helens for 2026 and beyond, but the transfer speculation is believed to be wide of the mark, Wigan Today has learned.

And last week, reports emerged via L’Independant of the same belief, with the French publication reporting that no discussions had been held between the player, Catalans or St Helens regarding a 2026 transfer, and that Partington is actually set to extend his stay with the Dragons.

Partington is only in the first year of his two-year contract with Catalans, having made the move to Perpignan ahead of this season from Salford Red Devils.

The Wigan academy product was an ever-present for the Dragons prior to last weekend, when he missed their 40-4 defeat to the Warriors through injury.

Partington has been a standout player in a disappointing season for the Dragons, making an average of 40 tackles and 13 carries per game, and has regularly earned praise from his coach Joel Tomkins.

And now, it appears that Partington could be extending his stay with the French club, debunking any rumours of a switch to Saints.

Last week, Catalans announced that 13 players will depart the Stade Gilbert Brutus at the end of the season, and Partington was not among them.

Fouad Yaha, Arthur Romano, Paul Seguier (Carcassonne), Sam Tomkins (retirement), Elliott Whitehead (retirement), Theo Fages (Pia), Tariq Sims, Tanguy Zenon, Bayley Sironen, Reimis Smith (retirement), Tevita Pangai Jr (Warrington Wolves), Luke Keary, and Denive Balmforth (returning to parent club Hull FC following loan) will bid farewell to the Dragons at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Tomkins’ side have already confirmed a number of signings for next season in the shape of Toby Sexton (Canterbury Bulldogs), Charlie Staines (Wests Tigers), Solomona Faataape (Wests Tigers), Josh Allen (Redcliffe Dolphins), Zac Lipowicz (Penrith Panthers) and Harvey Wilson (Salford Red Devils).

Partington came through the ranks at hometown club Wigan, making 92 first-team appearances between 2018 and 2022 before joining Salford, where he spent two impressive seasons with the Red Devils before joining the Dragons.