OPINION: Ian Lenagan has left a legacy at Wigan Warriors and the future is just as bright

Since taking over the reigns in 2007, he has provided the town with a rugby league club they can be proud of, with plenty of incredible achievements both on and off the field.

Hopefully Matty Peet’s side can ensure he goes out on a high before his involvement with the Warriors comes to an end at the conclusion of the current season.

Lenagan’s love of Wigan has been evident with the way he has overseen things throughout his tenure.

Ian Lenagan will depart Wigan Warriors at the end of the season

Standards have been raised, and there’s a rightful expectation of success, which had been missing prior.

There’s been plenty of silverware and special memories, from the famous World Club Challenge win at the DW Stadium to a historic fixture in Barcelona.

There’s also the lasting legacy of moving the club’s headquarters to Robin Park Arena- which has proven to be a shrewd decision.

He had a clear vision and he’s more than achieved it, with the Warriors now among the top teams in Super League across every department.

With rugby league set to enter a new era under the guidance of IMG, Lenagan has been keen to put Wigan at the forefront and led the way for others.

Meanwhile, the future is also bright under Mike Danson.

It should be very much a case of continuing the positive work that has already been done.

The building blocks are in place, with a strong body of staff in place, including the appointment of Dr Chris Brookes as the new chairman.

On the face of things, Danson’s ownership of Latics and the Warriors can only be a good thing for everyone involved.

The two will continue to be separate entities, but can work together closely on key issues.

Will all of the fans get on?- probably not- that strange rivalry will always exist between some, but there should be a sense of unity between those inside the clubs themselves, and that would be fantastic for the town.