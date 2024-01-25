Orrell St James prepare for Challenge Cup second round following impressive viewing figures for opening tie

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

13,000 spectators tuned into the 20-4 triumph against competition debutants Haresfinch live on The Sportsman - exceeding the broadcaster's Round One average for the past two seasons of 11,000.

The fixture also saw the the reigning North West Men’s Premier Division champions attract one of their biggest-ever crowds with an impressive display against their St Helens-based opponents.

Orrell St James host York Acorn in the second round of the Challenge Cup this Sunday (2pm)

Sean McHugh’s side will once again feature on The Sportsman this Sunday for their second round fixture against York Acorn, who enter the competition this weekend.

The club will be hoping to repeat history that saw them defeat the same opponents back in 1993 during their first involvement in the prestigious competition.

“We’ve only had two training sessions due to the weather since the last match, so we’ll still be a bit rusty, but we’re up for the challenge, for sure,” head coach McHugh said.

“Being back in front of the cameras is a testament to the committee at Orrell and the way we’ve built and developed our facilities.

“We like playing a decent quality of rugby. Some of the tries we scored in round one were really nice.

“We’ll try and play an expansive brand of rugby league and see where it gets us.

“An important thing for us is the lads representing the community and the town as well.

“That’s massive for us.”

McHugh admits his side are dreaming of a place in the third round, with the winners to be joined by 22 semi-professional clubs from the Championship and Betfred League One.

“We’ve got to focus on York, but more excitement comes when you get through this and get a professional club,” he continued.

“If we can get through, it builds up again and you’re heading towards unknown territory.

“Last year we got to the third round and played Midlands Hurricanes and only just got beat, we were leading at half-time.

“The aim, if we can get through, is to draw a Championship club, a Swinton or a Widnes. An occasion like that would be great.