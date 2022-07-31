Orrell St James staging massive event today

Orrell St James’ Bankes Avenue will stage the third Lancashire Girls Rugby League Festival.

As well as 60 games of rugby league the day will have inflatables, games, stalls, the women and men’s Challenge Cups.

Youngsters at Orrell St James

Martyn Leech, organiser and founder of the festival, said: “This will be a great showcase of what Wigan and teams from across the North West have to offer.”

The festival was designed to promote the host club. It has grown from four teams - and 48 players - in the first year at Culcheth Eagles to 24 teams, and also reaching around 350 players.

There will also be two women’s open age games, with Leigh Miners facing Stanningley in the League Plate Final followed by Orrell St James taking on Salford Red Devils in the League Cup Final - taking the total number of players during the day to more than 400.

Leech added: “The festival has increased in size and have more age groups every year. Rugby league is no longer just a men’s game - the girls and women are taking over!”

This festival has been heavily supported by the Wigan Warriors Foundation and all the referees will be from the Wigan Referee Society.