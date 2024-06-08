Orrell’s St Peter’s victorious at Wembley to lift the Steven Mullaney Memorial Trophy
Orrell’s St Peter’s opened Wembley’s action-packed day with a 26-6 victory over Cardiff’s Ysgol Glantaf in the Year 7 Boys Champion Schools Final.
Leo McMullen produced a kicking masterclass at the nationa stadium alongside an outstanding display from his half-back partner Harry Brown, son of former England international and Super League half-back Kevin Brown, in the first game at Wembley to lift The Steven Mullaney Memorial Trophy.
Joseph Dewsnips, Max Dowthwaite, Jake Porter, Jake Roberts and Brown all enjoyed four-pointers in the fixture.
