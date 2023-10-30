Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 33-year-old, son of Warriors legend and World Rugby coach of the year Andy Farrell, has been linked with a cross-code switch for numerous months.

Previously speaking with the Mirror, Farrell shared his admiration for his former code and hometown club Wigan. He pondered: "I always wonder if I could do it, if I’d be any good. I love the game, I love watching Wigan, and I’m obsessed with the NRL. I watch as much as I can.”

The Saracens fly-half is believed to be under contract through until 2024, having claimed third-place in the World Cup with a win over Michael Cheika’s Argentina, who also took charge of Lebanon during last year’s delayed Rugby League World Cup.

With the tournament now over in France, Farrell has once again been linked with a sensational move to rugby league with the Warriors, having played for Wigan St Patricks as a youngster.

And if he was to make the switch, he has been backed for success by 2019 Man of Steel winner and ex-Wigan star Hastings.

“I want to see Owen Farrell in rugby league,” the now-Newcastle Knights playmaker said.

Owen Farrell of England kicks a penalty against New Zealand

“He’s done it all in union and is one of the all time greats.

"I think he’d dominate in league and be huge for the sport.”