Patrick Mago: Off-field improvements impacting on-field performances for Wigan Warriors prop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mago found his best form for the Cherry & Whites midway through the 2023 campaign, rewarded with a contract extension for the 2024 season.

And after crossing in the 40-0 pre-season friendly win over Hull FC, Mago continued his try-scoring form with another four-pointer against Castleford Tigers live on the BBC.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Mago scored Wigan's first try of Super League 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old prop forward opened Wigan’s account at The Mend-A-Hose Jungle, grounding a grubber kick from debutant Kruise Leeming, who featured from the interchange bench.

Mago said: “I didn’t really score much last year, I think maybe twice towards the end of the year. It’s good to get a try in the first game back - straight off the nudie!

“I'm enjoying my footy at the minute. We had a long pre-season, a tough one which was good. I think some of that we needed coming into round one.

“Everyone has missed playing, it was enjoyable, especially to get the two points and in that weather.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mago admits he has concentrated on his diet away from the playing field, which has seen him establish himself as a powerhouse from the bench for the Warriors.

“I’ve started to enjoy my footy a bit more and getting the off-field things right,” he explained.

“I knuckled down on that and tried doing the best I can off-field to try and transfer that over to the field.

“To kick on from last year, it’s a long season ahead and I don’t want to jinx myself too early, but if I can keep doing the little things right and be consistent, that’s my job in the team and that’s what I need to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I go to church now too on Sundays. I was born into a church and then I went away from it. But I’ve gone back to it.

“The off-field stuff I needed to get right and I’ve now got to keep doing what I’m doing. I need to progress and get better.”

The tough contest in round one, resulting in a 32-4 victory for the reigning champions, tees Wigan up for Saturday’s much-anticipated clash with NRL champions Penrith Panthers.

Ivan Cleary’s outfit landed in Manchester over the weekend, and were special guests at the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola’s side drew 1-1 with Chelsea in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NRL three-peat history-makers have linked up with the 2023/23 treble winners ahead of the World Club Challenge, invited to train on their £200m City campus facilities during their preparations.

“They’ve been the best in the NRL for years now and they're going to bring a whole different new game, and we’ve got to do the same,” Mago said, having featured for North Queensland Cowboys, Brisbane Broncos and South Sydney Rabbitohs down under.