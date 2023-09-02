Paul Rowley 'disappointed' with Salford Red Devils' defeat to Wigan Warriors

Liam Farrell, Abbas Miski, Jake Wardle, Jai Field and Toby King all went over for tries to put Matty Peet’s side top of the Super League table.

Rowley states the Red Devils made too many errors throughout the game.

"Our game followed on from last week- where I thought we were rusty with the ball and not clinical enough,” he said.

"Hard work alone isn’t enough to get you through a game against Wigan.

"We gave them far too much field position through unforced errors right from the off.

"They culminated with a lot of energy being taken out of our defence, and if they knock on the door enough times it’ll breach.

"The first half in particular, apart from Jai Field’s, they scored tries which we are disappointed with, where we’ve either come out of structure.

“Wigan had a lot more energy in key moment. When an opportunity arose, they had people in the picture and got excited at the right time.

"We were more reactive than proactive throughout the game.

"It’s credit to the lads that we held Wigan to the scoreline that we did- we had to work really hard for that.

"We made a lot of breaks which suggest opportunities weren’t few and far between, but on the back of them we weren’t clinical enough.

"Wigan worked hard and recovered- and with the ball they were more disciplined and patient than us.

"We made enough breaks to score enough points to get a game done.