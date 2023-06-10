Paul Wellens delighted with St Helens' 'impressive' derby victory over Wigan Warriors

Jack Welsby and Tommy Makinson both went over for braces in the 34-16 derby win at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Wellens believes his side have started to grow in confidence in recent weeks after an inconsistent start to the campaign.

"To put in a performance like that was really pleasing,” he said.

Paul Wellens

"We’re delighted. Last week was good, but the way we went about our business in a big derby game was very impressive.

"I’ve been really keen to play to our strengths, and when you have big ball carriers, they’re tough to handle.

"By keeping it simple, we’ve become very hard to play against.

“At the beginning of the year when we were going through tough periods, I always sensed that we were never as far off as people were making out.

"We were down on energy for different reasons and missing players, which can knock the confidence of the group.

"In recent weeks, we’ve seen people get back to the level they know they can play at individually.

"We’ve simplified our game, and it’s really working for us.”

Wellens was impressed by a number of individuals in his side, including Welsby.

"When someone said to me it was his 100th game, I had to second guess it,” the St Helens head coach added.

"It’s just gone so quickly. His quality is undoubted.