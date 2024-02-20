Penrith Panthers 'taking World Club Challenge seriously' as Jarome Luai discusses preparations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The NRL champions landed in Manchester from Sydney on Saturday, instantly checking in and headed to the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola’s side faced Chelsea in the Premier League.

Penrith Panthers have trained at the home of the 2022/23 treble winners as part of their preparations for the mouth-watering clash with Wigan, as well as an upcoming opposed session against Sam Burgess’ Warrington Wolves.

Luai will miss the game between the two respective champions due to injury, but insists that the club are taking the game ‘seriously’ with preparations ensuring they can perform at their best come Saturday evening.

“We knew what the schedule was, so we tried to get our sleep right on the plane on the way here so that we could be fresh,” NRL superstar Luai explained.

“It was important that we got that right, we enjoyed the Premier League game and got to see some of the boys on the Man City instagram page.

“We’ve got some really good staff and sports scientists, so we tried to stay awake on the flight from Australia to Dubai, and then we got to sleep on the next plane through.

Jarome Luai has discussed Penrith's preparations ahead of the World Club Challenge

“It was a thoughtful process, credit to Tommy Lovell.

“We’re serious about this game and want to get it right.”

The Panthers are 0-3 in the World Club Challenge, while Wigan are aiming for a record-equalling fifth title in the competition.

Ivan Cleary’s Penrith fell to a golden point defeat at home to St Helens in 2023 as the Red V outfit became only the second side to win in Australia alongside Wigan’s famous victory over Brisbane Broncos in 1994.

“I guess the advantage for us is learning from last year’s experience, how we prepared and what we didn’t quite do on the big day,” Luai said.

“I think we’re a lot better prepared coming into this World Club Challenge.

“The conditions are a little bit tougher and the crowd will be right behind Wigan. I experienced that sort of crowd in the first game at the World Cup with Samoa. It was pretty intense.

“As players, you should love that sort of occasion, fans getting behind a game. It’s everything you should want and thrive in.

“The boys love that sort of situation and occasion, and if it’s going to be like that this weekend, the boys will love it.

“We love a challenge as a team.”

The international stand-off travelled with his team-mates but will not feature at a sold-out DW Stadium, concentrating on a round one NRL return following an off-season shoulder reconstruction.

Luai however admits he has been helping prepare the side for the mouth-watering clash against Matt Peet’s Wigan, filling in as opposition full-back Jai Field.

“I’m training and putting the boys under a bit of stress, training against them,” the 27-year-old said.

“I’m putting pressure on them, I think I’m Jai Field in that full-back position!