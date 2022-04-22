PICTURE GALLERY: Zak Hardaker during his four years with Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors' Zak Hardaker during the Betfred Super League match at the Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday January 31, 2019. See PA story RUGBYL St Helens. Photo credit: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.
Wigan Warriors centre and fullback Zak Hardaker has suddenly left the club after four years at the DW Stadium.
By Michelle Adamson
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 4:38 pm
Updated Friday, 22nd April 2022, 5:25 pm
