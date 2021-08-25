Player banned for tackle which dislocated Wigan Warriors youngster's knee

A Wigan Warriors player has been injured

Marcus Garley was handed the hefty suspension after being found guilty by the RFL's disciplinary panel of Grade F dangerous contact.

The incident, in an academy game earlier this month, left Wigan player Jack Bibby with serious leg injuries which have ruled him out for up to six months.

The match was abandoned after 68 minutes.

Dangerous contact charges are usually Grade D offences but the match review panel, which scrutinises games and hand out charges, recommended that this be considered Grade F because it was "extreme reckless contact and highly likely to lead to serious injury; pressure is applied whilst opponent in very vulnerable position; player totally out of control; no duty of control and the severity of the injury.

Sean Smith, who chaired the disciplinary - or operational rules tribunal - said: “The panel were concerned that having viewed the video evidence, the tackle was complete and that the attacking player was almost stationary in a vulnerable position. Mr Garley threw his legs off the ground around the attacking player such that all his body weight was applied to his opponent, he was thereby out of control.

"The anel had serious concerns with the technique used by the player who they concluded was highly reckless in his actions albeit did not intend to cause injury.

“The panel were mindful that the player had attended the panel in person to make his apologies and show his genuine remorse.

"The panel heard from the club that he would be working in training to improve his technique.

“However, in this instance the attacking player had dislocated his kneecap and would be likely out of the game for up to six months before returning to play. The panel were informed that the injured player would require significant reconstruction surgery.