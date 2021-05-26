Players' union to get involved in George Williams' split from Canberra Raiders?

George Williams

George Williams has stated he has not signed release papers from the NRL outfit, despite the Raiders issuing a statement to say he had been released "effective immediately".

Lam says it is a "live situation" and believes the Rugby League Players Association - the union which represents players in the NRL - is getting involved.

"I think they're going through player unions which would delay things I presume," said Lam today at his weekly press conference.

"There's plenty of water needs to pass under the bridge.

"It's a live situation with Canberra, we don't know exactly what's unfolded or how it's got to where it's at... there seems to be a little time before it's decided whether he's released immediately, in a month, at the end of the year (but) there's talk he's going to go immediately."

Wigan were already in the running to sign Williams for next season before this week's development, and Lam says he would love to bring the England international back mid-season.

He confirmed the club had been in contact with the 26-year-old's agent, Andy Clarke.

"A player of his calibre you want him at Wigan," he said. "He's a Wigan junior, his friends are here, he's had success here.

That's in the hands of (executive director) Kris Radlinski and (chairman) Ian Lenagan and I'm sure they'll do their best to get him involved.

"Other clubs are interested, there are rumours around Leeds and Warrington and whoever else.

"George is a Wigan lad, the boys love him and he's been a big part of this club.